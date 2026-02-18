Invasive fungus threatens beloved evergreens at Bookworm Gardens; horticulturist says simple pruning can help

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Horticulturist Charlie Parks has spent nearly a decade caring for the plantlife at Bookworm Gardens in Sheboygan, but an invasive fungus is threatening the white pine trees he calls "truly the most beautiful of evergreens."

White pine blister rust, an invasive fungus from Asia, has been damaging the garden's white pines for years. It was first introduced to the U.S. in the late 1800s or early 1900s.

The disease starts by infesting the ends of pine branches, cutting off the tree's food and water supply.

"This is a great time to walk the property and look for that kind of discoloration," Parks said.

The browning on branch tips serves as nature's red flag, signaling infection. The spores work their way down stems toward the main trunk, and once they reach it, the tree will eventually need to be cut down.

"We average at least one or two have that need to come down each year, sometimes a few more," Parks noted.

When warm weather returns, the spores make their way to the surface and create blistering on the bark. They then attach themselves to shrubs native to the area, which serve as alternate hosts.

Parks says there's a way to save infected trees before they're beyond help. Using simple pruning techniques with pliers, gardeners can amputate infected branches.

"Just giving that cut," Parks demonstrated. "And you want to leave the bit of a collar at the base. That's where nature puts the first aid kits."

Parks plans to diversify the ecosystem at Bookworm Gardens to help stop the spread of blister rust.

"It just dilutes the impact of a pathogen like that," Parks explained.

He encourages other property owners to apply these simple practices and not let the disease discourage them from planting white pines.

"Do not be dissuaded from planting white pine," Parks said. "It is a magnificent native tree."

