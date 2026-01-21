Ice fishing in full swing in Elkhart Lake; Firemen, fishermen issue safety reminders

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Elkhart Lake has officially frozen over, marking the start of ice fishing season in the resort and recreation community.

Local firefighters are sharing essential safety tips to help anglers stay safe on the ice.

The Elkhart Lake Fire Department emphasizes several critical safety measures for ice fishing enthusiasts. Firstly, leave your car on shore as vehicles can easily fall through the ice, endangering you and polluting the water.

Always fish with a buddy or group, but maintain at least 10 to 12 feet of distance between people while walking on the ice.

"So that if somebody would go through, if the lead would go through, we wouldn't all go through," explained Assistant Chief Mark Landgraf of the Elkhart Lake Fire Department.

Share your fishing plans with family and friends, including your location, start time, and expected return.

Ice fishermen should carry an ice spud to check thickness throughout their trip. At least 4 inches of ice is considered safe for walking.

This week on Elkhart Lake, ice fisherman Jim Drees estimates the ice is measuring between 9 and 11 inches thick, depending on location.

If you don't have an ice spud, Captain Brian Feldmann with ELFD recommends going "to the bait shops in the area. They have the local knowledge on the ice depth."

Additional safety equipment includes wearing a float suit or flotation device and carrying a whistle for emergencies. If in trouble, blow your whistle in a long-short-long pattern to alert others nearby.

Ice picks, or something similar, like screwdrivers, can help pull yourself out if you fall through.

ELFD responds to one or two ice rescues annually and maintains specialized equipment for these emergencies.

"The goal of this boat, because it slides so nicely across the ice, is to quickly deploy it to the victim," said Assistant Chief Keith Fisher, gesturing to their inflatable raft.

However, prevention remains the priority.

"We prefer not to get called. We prefer you check your ice before you venture out," Fisher said. "So you're able to enjoy your ice fishing experience."

