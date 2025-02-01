‘I hope to see it has a future’: Sheboygan Head Start waiting on government payout after former funding pause

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Destin Higgins attended the Sheboygan County Head Start program as a child, and now her 3-year-old son Hudson is enrolled, too.

“They go above and beyond for these kids,” she told me. “As a mother to be able to hand off that baton for a couple of hours and know that he’s being cared for and loved just as much as he would be at home is an amazing feeling.”

Head Start is a federal program that provides educational and developmental services to children.

“Since the start of the school until now, he’s a totally different kid,” Higgins said, looking at her son on the playground.

Most students come from low-income households, and Higgins said it’s been her family’s saving grace.

“For us, daycare wasn’t in the picture for us financially" she said. "It’s an amazing program and I hope to see it has a future.”

The Sheboygan program hasn’t received its government funding this week, and rent and payroll are still due.

President Trump announced a pause on government funding on Monday, causing mass confusion. Less than two days later, the administration rescinded that order.

Head Start Sheboygan was unsure if it could open this Monday while the promise of immediate funding was uncertain. But luckily, it secured money that will cover two more weeks.

Funding confusion affects local organization in Sheboygan County

“That’s where it would really hurt. A lot of parents do count on that for a childcare schedule,” Higgins remarked. “If I was in that position, I think I’d be really, really nervous.”

In a statement, Head Start leaders said in part:

...We anticipate our funding to resume soon. Thankfully, our services have not been interrupted and we do not anticipate any interruptions going forward. Theresa Christen-Liebig, Sheboygan Human Rights Association

Still, nothing is a guarantee.

After the two weeks of funding are up, Head Start needs the government payout to come through, otherwise they’ll need to suspend operations.

Families, like Higgins’, would face detrimental impacts.

"Wait for the final say and hope for the best,” she said. “Whether the funding is there, we’ll work through it. You don’t really have a choice. You have to.”

