President Trump's effort to pause some federal funding put on hold as local leaders seek clarity

Widespread concern and confusion spread across the country Tuesday, affecting programs and nonprofit organizations that rely on federal funding.

The money they receive from the government is now frozen.

A federal judge temporarily paused the plan to freeze various federal aid programs after the Trump administration imposed an abrupt halt on nearly all grants and loans. The freeze was set to go into effect at 4 p.m.

The move—potentially impacting trillions in government spending—halted public programs affecting millions of Americans.

The decision could also cause widespread disruption in healthcare research, education programs, and other initiatives. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted that this is not a “blanket” pause on all federal funding for grant programs.

“Individual assistance, including... I'm not naming everything that's included, but just to give you a few examples, Social Security benefits, Medicare benefits, food stamps, welfare benefits, assistance that is going directly to individuals, will not be impacted by this pause,” Leavitt said.

President Trump’s executive action is raising anxiety from cities, counties, and community groups.

Congresswoman Gwen Moore said Trump’s move impacts federal dollars already approved by Congress and budgeted for this year.

"The power of the purse starts in the House of Representatives, of which I’m a member, and this is law. So, the impoundment of these funds, contrary to what the President has said, we are seeking solutions and litigation," Rep. Moore said.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said there are too many unknowns about what happens now with the tens of millions of dollars the city is counting on for federally funded projects. Johnson added that the move also impacts nonprofits and community groups.

“There are organizations that feed people who are hungry in our community," Johnson said. "There are organizations out there that help people who have been abused by domestic abusers and the like, that rely on the services of these organizations that depend on federal funding.”

Republican Bryan Steil told TMJ4 he also wants clarity.

"I am reviewing the executive action and looking to get additional clarity to ensure important local services are not impacted," Steil said.

Governor Tony Evers sent a letter to President Trump urging him “to provide immediate guidance, information, and clarification.” Evers also said he is "deeply concerned that these actions could have disastrous consequences.”

