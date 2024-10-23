Watch Now
Heavy police presence on 47th Place in Sheboygan between County Road J and Birchwood now cleared

Mikenzie Hammel
There was a heavy police presence in Sheboygan on 47th Place between County Road J and Birchwood.

Law enforcement encouraged people to avoid the area.

TMJ4's Mikenzie Hammel is on the scene trying to learn more. Police have told her that it was a mental health situation that they have now resolved peacefully.

Mikenzie Hammel