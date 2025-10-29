Generational fun: RC Racing track brings families together in Elkhart Lake

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Behind an old farmhouse in Elkhart Lake, dust flew through the air as racers enjoyed a brand-new RC racetrack that's bringing families together through the love of remote-controlled racing.

Compass Outdoors and Raceway is owned by the Williams family, who built their new course in just two weeks. For Matt Williams, one of the owners, the hobby runs deep.

"Being involved in RC as a kid…it was an outlet for me that stemmed into everything that I do today," Williams said.

The name "Compass" holds special meaning for the family.

"They give us direction and purpose," Matt Williams said.

His wife, Susie Williams, added that they saw a need in the community for mentorship, particularly for boys in the area.

The track attracts racers from across the region, including father and son Dalton and Elliot Castillo, who travel from Greenfield to race at Compass as soon as it opens for the summer.

"I started racing, I started practicing a lot, and then I started getting good," Elliot Castillo said.

The generational appeal of RC racing is common at Compass. Aaron Maas got all of his kids into the sport, including his daughter Mikayla.

"Turns are a little bit tricky, but it's nothing I can't handle," Mikayla laughed.

Watching his children race has made Aaron fall in love with the sport all over again.

"Fell in love with the people, the camaraderie, just being able to hang out for a day," he said.

In just three years, the Compass Outdoor following has grown from 12 to 1,200 members.

"It's not just racing. They've built friendships that are not just for the weekend or for the day," Dalton Castillo said.

"It's a fun way to hang out with people…a good way to have fellowship with others," Mikayla added.

Compass is hosting one more event to end the 2025 season on November 8 — a free-entry race complete with a turkey dinner for purchase.

