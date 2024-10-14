WIS 23 reopens after initial closure due to law enforcement activity

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wisc. — WIS 23 has reopened after initial closure due to law enforcement activity on Monday evening.
New video shows a significant police presence focused on a truck along Taylor Drive near Highway 23.
An officer was seen setting up stop sticks on the on-ramp to the highway.
Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.