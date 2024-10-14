Watch Now
NewsSheboygan County

Actions

WIS 23 reopens after initial closure due to law enforcement activity

image (4).png
Posted
and last updated

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wisc. — WIS 23 has reopened after initial closure due to law enforcement activity on Monday evening.

image (4).png

New video shows a significant police presence focused on a truck along Taylor Drive near Highway 23.

An officer was seen setting up stop sticks on the on-ramp to the highway.

Sheboygan south taylor drive

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-HAMMEL.png

Meet your Sheboygan County reporter: Mikenzie Hammel