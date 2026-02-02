Former Sheboygan measles patient urges caution with risk of virus spread

This article was updated to correct an error that stated people born after January 1957 are generally considered immune to Measles. People born before January 1957 are generally considered immune to the disease.

Health officials are urging vaccination as measles cases rise across the country, with one confirmed case in Waukesha County prompting heightened vigilance in Wisconsin.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases, as the virus can survive on surfaces and in the air.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, if one person contracts measles, up to 90% of unvaccinated people around them may also become infected.

The disease presents with high fever, cough, runny nose, red watery eyes, and a multi-day rash that typically starts at the hairline and spreads downward.

"It itches, you feel terrible, you vomit, oh my goodness sakes," said Marilyn Montemayor, who serves on the Sheboygan Health and Human Services Board and contracted measles as a child.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

Montemayor recalls the strict measures from her childhood when she and her two younger sisters were sick at the same time.

"When we were children, if anybody had measles, the whole house was quarantined with a sign on the door. Because if you went to school, measles wants to infect everybody," Montemayor said.

Health officials emphasize that vaccination provides the best protection against measles. Generally, those born before January 1957 are considered immune, but individuals can verify their vaccine status online via the Wisconsin Immunization Registry or through a healthcare provider.

Sheboygan Health and Human Services recommends checking with local pharmacies about vaccine availability.

As someone who experienced measles firsthand, Montemayor has a clear message for the community.

"Follow the pediatrician's and the doctor's advice and get the children vaccinated to save them the agony of measles," Montemayor said.

Currently, there are no confirmed or suspected cases in Sheboygan County. Health officials advise anyone developing symptoms to stay home and contact their doctor's office before visiting in person.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

