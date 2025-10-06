Former Sheboygan Falls Asst. Fire Chief faces new child sexual assault charges in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. — The former Sheboygan Falls assistant fire chief, already serving 13 years in prison for child sexual assault, now faces additional charges for alleged crimes that occurred in Manitowoc County.

John Albright, who served in the volunteer fire service for almost 20 years, was sentenced in September after pleading no contest to second-degree sexual assault of a child. During his sentencing hearing, one victim delivered an emotional impact statement.

"The trauma you caused, John, continues to echo through every part of my life. My relationships, my mental health, and the sense of safety and ability to see myself as a whole," the victim said.

Albright apologized during his sentencing hearing.

"I am sorry I have caused the pain that I have, and I hope whatever Judge Persick hands down to me as my punishment will give you the closure you need so you can begin to heal," Albright said.

Now, Albright faces two new cases of child sexual assault allegedly committed in the mid to late 1990s in the Village of Cleveland.

According to the criminal complaint, Albright allegedly had sexual contact with the first victim, who was under 16, when Albright was also a minor. The first victim says this happened at a house party in 1994 or 1995.

Cleveland neighbor John Wiegand was shocked to hear the allegations.

"It's disappointing to hear about because we're a small community. We're supposed to be safe," Wiegand said. "It's good to know people are coming forward, even if it is 30 years late."

The second victim alleges that he was also touched inappropriately by Albright when he was about 11 years old in 1997. The criminal complaint states that Albright was approximately 18 years old at the time, serving as Victim 2's youth baseball coach in the Village of Cleveland.

"The rest of us have to move on and hope that there's some justice done here," Wiegand said.

A court set Albright's bond at $20,000 cash.

If convicted on both counts of 1st and 2nd-degree sexual assault of a child, he faces up to 50 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

