Flying Sisters: Sheboygan teenage aerialists going on 62-show circus tour this summer

SHEBOYGAN — A dynamic duo from Sheboygan is about to show the East Coast what their aerial acrobatics during a 62-show circus tour this summer.

Meet Azy and Sekora Berge the champion aerialists from Sheboygan. They perform acrobatic and dance-like moves high in the air. They contort their bodies while holding onto a long silk fabric known as a hammock or a hoop called a lyra.

"Usually I'm pretty confident, and it makes me pretty happy to be like wow I'm just flying in the air right now," 14-year-old Sekora Berge said.

James Gorh Sekora Berge likes to perform on a silk piece of cloth known as a hammock.

The two sisters have traveled the country competing against other young aerialists, and they've done really well.

“So far about just every aerial competition I’ve been to I’ve placed first," Sekora Berge said.

“I usually place first," 17-year-old Azy Berge said.

That's because they train a lot. The two sisters are at Warped Studios, an aerial dance training facility in Sheboygan, at least five days a week.

Watch these two sisters perform amazing aerial stunts...

Sheboygan teen aerialists going on 62-show circus tour this summer

"I love performing. It's actually my favorite activity. I like being able to show what I can do, and I love being able to like showcase my skills in like competitions or performing like anywhere," Azy Berge said.

After years of training and many competitions, the two successfully auditioned for a traveling kids circus this summer called Circus Smirkus. The traveling troupe will perform 62 shows in five different states including New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and Connecticut.

“Super excited," Azy Berge said.

"Huge deal," Sekora Berge said.

James Groh Azy Berge hangs upside down. The 17-year-old loves to perform on a hanging hoop called a lyra.

Both sisters had auditioned before but didn't get in. Finally, this year it happened. Circus Smirkus will give them a glimpse into their dream careers.

“Eventually I would love to perform with a big circus like Cirque du Soleil," Azy Berge said.

“My goal is to make it to the big circus organizations like Cirque du Soleil," Sekora Berge said.

The two got introduced to aerial performing through their mom, Sarah Masarik. She had done various types of aerial acrobatics before. Her oldest daughter Azy was the first to try it. Sekora followed. The two sisters had a natural talent for the sport.

“They both just kept growing as performers and the more they get into it just the better and more awe-inspiring they get," Masarik said.

Rather than being paid to perform this summer, the two must both pay a $9,000 fee that will go towards coaching, moving, lodging, food, and more. To help send these two sisters to Circus Smirkus the family has started an online fundraiser asking for the community's help. You can find that fundraiser here.

