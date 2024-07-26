Fish Frys to Friendships: Sheboygan neighbors bond by visiting 70 taverns in the city

SHEBOYGAN — A group of Sheboygan transplants from all around the country have embraced their new city, friends, and neighbors to complete a uniquely Wisconsin challenge. After doing it once last summer, they are on a mission to complete the challenge again.

To learn more about Sheboygan, a group of neighbors created the "SehBarList" which includes all the neighborhood bars within the City of Sheboygan. The goal is to visit all of them in the Summer. The group meets on the first Friday of the month at a bar with a fish fry and then walks to three or four other spots. Important note - this is not a drinking fest. It's much more than just a bar crawl. The list is a way to explore and support the culture, places, and people of Sheboygan while spending time with friends.

"It's just something to look forward to once a month. I love these people. I've only lived here 5 years, and I feel like I've known them my whole life," Brenda Richterkessing said.

SheBarList Members of the SheBarList at a Sheboygan bar.

The group of transplants comes from Georgia, Illinois, Ohio, North Carolina, Florida and more. Everyone's ages range from 45-67. I met with them as they started the day out at Bump's Grill Tavern.

"We have a great neighborhood group. Everybody come from all different parts of the country and landed in Sheboygan, and so we were all interested in just supporting our community, learning more about what's out there," Richterkessing said.

They've printed shirts, have a private Facebook group, and even have an award ceremony at the end of the the year. Some of the categories include 'Most Likely to Herd The Hood in the Same Direction', 'Over Achiever', 'Most Likely To Engage Bar Patrons', and more.

Watch the story on the SheBarList

Sheboygan neighbors bond over fish fry tradition

So far this summer, the group has gone to about two dozen bars and restaurants.

“We feel it necessary to support all of our small bars and grills and eateries in town," Brenda's husband Brian Richterkessing said.

These types of establishments are the cornerstone of communities. It's where people come to talk, and play games, and often neighborhood bars will do fundraisers for members of the community.

"But what brings most people in is the camaraderie. The talking to other people, their friends, that's really important, and I think that's what people love when they come here," Scott Grunert, the owner of Bump's Grill Tavern, said.

SheBarList One of the awards the 'SheBarList' gives at the end of the summer.

That's why all the members of the 'SheBarList' take the mission seriously. It supports small business owners and fosters strong communal relationships.

"We want them to be successful. Part of the charm of Sheboygan is all of these establishments have been around for so long," Brenda Richterkessing said.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip