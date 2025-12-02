FAMILY-FOCUSED: Sheboygan County nonprofits need support this Giving Tuesday

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Two Sheboygan County organizations opened their doors on Giving Tuesday to showcase their community impact while raising funds for essential programs supporting local families.

The Above and Beyond Children's Museum offered free admission as part of the global generosity movement, inviting families to explore three floors of exhibits and experiences.

The gesture served as both a thank you to the community and an opportunity to highlight the museum's fundraising efforts.

"Play is an essential part of all human beings, not just for children but for adults too," said Cate Tinker, executive director of Above and Beyond Children's Museum.

The nonprofit is working to raise $30,000 by the end of the year to support its Museums For All Programs, which increase access to exhibits for financially struggling families.

"We're over 55 percent of the way toward our goal," Tinker said.

Meanwhile, the Sheboygan County Interfaith Organization, or SCIO, invited community members to tour Trisha's House, the second phase of its transitional living program supporting mothers and children experiencing homelessness.

The facility currently houses a family of five and provides support services to help them transition to independent living.

"That continuum between shelter to independence is significant, and we know change doesn't happen overnight," said Lisa Stephan, executive director of SCIO.

The organization hopes Giving Tuesday donations will help them acquire additional properties similar to Trisha's House to expand their outreach.

"The opportunity to make that connection and grow our program and grow the mission," Stephan said.

Both family-oriented nonprofits emphasized the importance of community connection during the holiday season.

"So this holiday season, I invite you to connect, I invite you to play, I invite you to be generous and joyful," Tinker said.

