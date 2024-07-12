Family devastated after suspected drunk driving crash kills grandfather, seriously injures grandson

The Murphy family will never be the same.

On June 30, they lost their patriarch, 61-year-old Michael Murphy, to a suspected drunk driver in Plymouth.

Layden Murphy, Mike's 12-year-old grandson, was also in the car — seriously injured in the car crash. He was given the flight of life to Milwaukee Children's Hospital where he remains for the time being.

"It still doesn't feel real," says Sarah Murphy, Layden's mother. "I really haven't had time to process anything because I've been here [at the ICU]."

Layden suffered internal organ damage, a traumatic brain injury as well as fractures in his hands, wrists and spine.

Sarah's brother Ryan arrived shortly after the crash.

"Judging by the scene and what the deputy told me, [my dad] had one second to react," Ryan recalled. "He veered just enough to the right to where he took the impact. That definitely saved Layden's life, and that's something we're very grateful for."

I sent out a request for the criminal complaint for more information on the incident.

The accused drunk driver is soon-to-be 54-year-old James Daniel Meyer.

After he crashed head-on into the Murphy truck, the complaint states a witness saw Meyer throw a bottle into a nearby ditch. The deputy on-scene reported it smelled like alcohol.

Meyer, who tested almost twice the legal blood-alcohol limit, was less than two miles from his Plymouth home when the crash occurred.

Ryan shared that he, Layden, and Mike were wrapping up their first all-guys camping trip. What they didn't know is that it would also be their last.

They filled their days swimming, biking, and spending quality time together.

"The fact that what did happen, happened…leading up to that, I couldn't have asked tor any better," Ryan said with a soft smile.

Layden and Mike were destined to be best buds from the start, sharing the same February birthday — and later on, the same party with the same cake.

"Layden was his pride and joy. They were really really close," Sarah said.

"Every weekend they were glued at the hip. They spent more time together than both of us combined," Ryan added, gesturing to himself and Sarah.

The two have decided not to tell Layden about his grandfather's passing so he can focus on his healing.

"In the two weeks for some reason, Layden has still not mentioned my dad and everybody's been here," Sarah noted. "So I think deep down, he knows, but he's just scared to ask."

Layden is scheduled to have spinal surgery on Tuesday, one day before Meyer appears in court for his preliminary hearing.

He's charged with:



Homicide by Intoxicated Use of Vehicle

Injury by Intoxicated Use/Vehicle

1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

But the 12-year-old's family said he's a sporty, energetic kid and has the fighting spirit to push through.

"He's like 'I have a broken arm and you don't,'" Ryan laughed. "I'm like, 'No, buddy, you have two broken arms.'"

The Murphys agreed the outreach and support from family, friends and even perfect strangers has been overwhelming.

"There are still good people out there," Ryan said. "And if [our story] reaches one person to make a different decision than they normally would've made – and save one person – then that's a win for me."

