Village of Kohler crash leaves 3 dead Saturday morning, police say

According to the Kohler Police Department, three people are dead after a two-vehicle crash on Lower Falls Rd., west of I-43 in Sheboygan County.
Police say the crash happened around 11:20 a.m. Saturday.
A vehicle traveling westbound left the roadway to the north. The driver, a 35-year-old male, then overcorrected, crossing into the path of a vehicle traveling eastbound.
The driver of the eastbound vehicle, a 77-year-old male, and a 77-year-old passenger from the City of Sheboygan, died on scene.
The 35-year-old driver of the westbound vehicle died while en route to a local hospital, according to police.
The Kohler Police Department is investigating the crash.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.