Village of Kohler crash leaves 3 dead Saturday morning, police say

According to the Kohler Police Department, three people are dead after a two-vehicle crash on Lower Falls Rd., west of I-43 in Sheboygan County.

Police say the crash happened around 11:20 a.m. Saturday.

A vehicle traveling westbound left the roadway to the north. The driver, a 35-year-old male, then overcorrected, crossing into the path of a vehicle traveling eastbound.

TMJ4 News

The driver of the eastbound vehicle, a 77-year-old male, and a 77-year-old passenger from the City of Sheboygan, died on scene.

The 35-year-old driver of the westbound vehicle died while en route to a local hospital, according to police.

The Kohler Police Department is investigating the crash.

