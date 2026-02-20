Cedar Grove-Belgium wrestling team makes history with 10 state qualifiers

CEDAR GROVE, Wis. — The Cedar Grove-Belgium High School wrestling team has achieved something special this season, with 10 out of 14 weight classes qualifying for state competition.

This ties the appearance record set by Weyawega-Freemont last year and marks a school record for the Rockets.

"It's a school record, and it's cool that we're gonna be able to do it together," said Chase Heimerman.

Among the 10 qualifiers are brothers Chase and Landon Heimerman. For Landon, this will be his first state appearance.

"It's going to be my first time. I'm gonna be nervous going out there. Can't wait to spend that time with my team," Landon said.

The team credits their strong chemistry for their success this season. Many of the wrestlers have been competing together since they were young, creating bonds that translate to support on the mat.

"We all know how to have fun, but we also know how to work hard," said Seth Race, another state qualifier.

Vince Knowles, who has previous state experience, emphasized the team's mentorship approach.

"We went our freshman year, so we know what it's like. We can get these underclassmen to know what it feels like to qualify," Knowles said.

Coach Quinn Hoopman, who is also an alumnus of Cedar Grove-Belgium, has watched this group grow throughout their careers.

"It's probably what I'm most proud of and impressed with the whole group," Hoopman said.

Athletic Director David Friend recognized the significance of the milestone.

"This is truly a special achievement to have this many kids performing the way they're performing right now," Friend said.

Despite wrestling being an individual sport, the team dynamic remains strong. When one wrestler competes, teammates position themselves as close to the mat-side as possible to provide support.

Team sectionals take place this weekend, followed by state team and individual competitions.

"This is everything you've been working for. Just go out and do it," Coach Hoopman emphasized.

"We have a really good chance. We just need to go out there and wrestle the way we know how to wrestle," Chase said.

Race added: "We all have a goal this year and we're going to try to achieve it," another added.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

