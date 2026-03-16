Blizzard slams Sheboygan; warming center offers shelter to dozens

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A powerful late-season blizzard swept through Sheboygan Sunday into Monday, forcing many businesses to close and leaving residents to dig out from several inches of snow in heavy winds.

Tessa Bevans spent much of the day clearing her sidewalk, starting early and making multiple trips outside.

Mike Beiermeister Tessa shoveling out her sidewalk. It was her fourth time that morning.

“I’ve been out here four separate times since 7 a.m.,” Bevans said. “The more I do it, the easier the next time it’s gonna be. My arms are fine — it’s my back.”

Bevans, a lifelong resident and general manager at a local Culver’s, said her workplace closed for safety. “I didn’t think we were going to get this much,” she said. “Always make sure you have enough groceries for days like this.”

Mike Beiermeister Tessa Bevans has lived in Sheboygan her whole life.

While Bevans worked to keep her sidewalk clear, others sought shelter from the storm.

The Sheboygan County Warming Center, housed inside St. Luke United Methodist Church, remained open for anyone needing warmth, food and a safe place to stay.

Mike Beiermeister Community Cafe at Sheboygan County Warming Center

Executive Director Liz Kroll said they expected to reach capacity Monday night — accommodating about 68 people — as freezing temperatures were forecast to continue into Tuesday.

“We know there’s a need out there,” Kroll said. “People are homeless, they’re experiencing this in their lives, and we want to make sure nobody is cold, nobody’s freezing, and they’re all fed.”

Among those taking shelter was Frank Meeks, who said the center provided a vital lifeline. “It makes me feel great. I don’t have to stay out in the cold,” he said.

Mike Beiermeister Frank Meeks is staying at the Sheboygan County Warming Center.

Martonez Wallace echoed that sentiment after spending the night at the center. “It felt good — got to rest my back, rest my swelling feet,” he said. “Being on the street right now? Couldn’t do it in the snow, the blizzard.”

Mike Beiermeister Martonez Wallace is staying at the Sheboygan County Warming Center.

The warming center and Community Café will remain open through Tuesday, with entry at 623 Ontario Ave. Guests can call the number posted on the church door if it’s locked.

Other resources have also stepped up during the storm: The Salvation Army Sheboygan has kept showers and coffee available, and the Mead Public Library operated on limited hours before closing early.

With more cold on the way, Bevans’ advice for fellow residents was simple: “Just stay home if you can. The more you do it, the easier it is the next time.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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