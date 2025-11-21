SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — While refueling mid-school day, three boys at Lincoln Erdman Elementary play games in the library every Thursday afternoon.

Watch: Mentorship program creates lifelong bonds spanning generations in Sheboygan

Big Brothers Big Sisters program creates lifelong bonds spanning generations in Sheboygan

Collin, Grayson, and Logan hang out with Brad Reiser, who takes time out of his workday for the weekly occasion.

They play games with a deeper meaning.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

"Before you put your block up, you have to say something you're thankful for," Reiser explains, while motioning to the Jenga pieces.

The games encourage open dialogue with questions like "What's one thing positive you will do today?"

It's part of the Big Brothers Big Sisters Shoreline school lunch program, where "Bigs" like Reiser serve as mentors for children.

"The value that you're gonna bring to that Little's life who needs a positive influence in their life...you can't even put words on it," Reiser said.

The bonds formed through this mentorship program are known to last decades. Pam Bennin and Dahlia Alfaro are living proof of this lasting connection.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

"I remember going with Pam to her family farm, riding the unicycle," Alfaro recalled with a laugh.

Bennin and Alfaro met in 1981 when they were matched in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. Alfaro was a very reserved child at the time.

"She was the first one that…she asked me a question, I answered it, and I didn't really shrink away," Alfaro said, calling Bennin her saving grace and guardian angel.

When Bennin looks at old photos of their time together, she sees "happiness and just love."

Big Brothers Big Sisters

The impact has rippled through generations. Alfaro's children and now grandchildren participate in the program.

This year, Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrated 60 years in the Sheboygan and Manitowoc communities.

"The opportunities it gives the kids to discover who they are, and to give them other ideas and experience other things that they normally wouldn't," Alfaro said.

According to BBBS research, 85% of "Littles" reported a strong or increasing level of social competence.

And 88% of "Littles" avoided or stopped risky behaviors like substance abuse, truancy and bullying.

The program continues inspiring new generations, with participants remaining strong advocates.

"I believe in it, and I think it's a wonderful program," Bennin said.

"We need more people to volunteer," Alfaro added. There are currently almost 200 kids on the waiting list who want to be matched with "Bigs."

New relationships blossom all the time through the mentorship program.

"Be a little light in their life," Reiser said. It's a beautiful thing. It really is."

Want to discuss this story and keep up with what’s happening in Sheboygan County? Join our new Facebook group to share stories, ask questions, and connect with neighbors.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip