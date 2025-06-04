Beechwood community rallies for bar opening after fire destroys other location

NEW PROSPECT, Wis. — Last month, the Twisted Pair Bar and Restaurant in Beechwood was destroyed by a fire.

Fortunately, a different bar location was already in the works at Beavers Tail.

This week saw the soft opening of the renovated establishment, with loyal customers turning out to show their support.

The group was thrilled to be together again for their usual gathering at Tuesday's happy hour.

“We all grew up together, everybody in here grew up together,” shared local Rodney Krahn.

So when the fire took out Twisted Pair, the entire community was grieving.

“We were there just two days before…kind of surreal,” said Tara Henke, frequent customer and part-time employee of Twisted Pair.

Will Emory, another patron, added, “It was a tough pill to swallow. Everyone’s heart sank.”

“It took a while to sink in after it happened, but fortunately, we had this place to fall back on,” Owner Sean Collins nodded.

Collins had already purchased Beavers Tail, located just a few miles from Twisted Pair in New Prospect. All they had to do was shift their focus.

“We switched gears obviously and got the bar back up and running again for full service and keep my people employed.”

And rise from the ashes they did, reflecting the spirit of the community.

“Kind of by nature up here, everybody helps each other,” Emory noted.

“It’s really a family, not just a community, but a family," Tara emphasized.

The regulars were eager to raise their glasses and bottles, ready to give back to the neighborhood hub. “The community spirit, the support that everyone has for Sean and all the staff,” she said.

Looking to the future, Sean plans to reopen Twisted Pair someday.

Krahn expressed confidence in Collins' efforts. “I know he’ll do real well down there again, too. And we’ll help him if we have to.”

“Theommunity’s all behind me and they’re all happy that we’re here," Collins smiled. "Let the party begin.”

