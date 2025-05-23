A welcome relief: Milwaukee, Sheboygan groups offer free showers, haircuts to unhoused amid resource shortage

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Milwaukee nonprofit Street Angels has taken their mission to Sheboygan, providing fresh haircuts and a mobile shower service for individuals experiencing homelessness.

Chris Johnson, who has been unhoused for several years, shared his thoughts on the program: “It’s pretty neat to have a positive thing in our community for people that are suffering.”

This support has made an undeniable difference for Johnson. “We do have some resources — we just need some more help,” he added.

Joshua Hansen, a shower program assistant with Street Angels, speaks to a personal connection with the participants.

“I can relate to them a little better than some people because I’ve been in that position.”

Hansen has seen the impact of the program firsthand; he used to receive help from Street Angels while living out of his car and has now returned to contribute as a volunteer.

“What you guys need out here is what we need in Milwaukee,” he emphasized.

The initiative is bolstered by local volunteers, including hair stylist Samantha Dassler.

“I always say a haircut is the best medicine, as well as laughter, just because you feel good when you look good.”

She explains that for those in need, such simple acts can have profound effects.

“They’re just happy because when you’re struggling, you don’t know when your next haircut is.”

Street Angels co-founder Eva Welch reinforces this sentiment, stating that their work is centered on empowerment as much as it is on meeting basic needs.

“We’ve seen individuals come to the shower program and barely speak to anyone, walk with their head down. And we’ve witnessed some come out of the shower trailer as a different person.”

Street Angels is set to return to Sheboygan at the end of June.

“It just puts a smile on my face,” Johnson said. “It shows that people out there do care.”

