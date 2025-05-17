SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — As she surveys the downtown Sheboygan area, Kathleen Labonte remains hopeful about reconnecting with her unhoused peers.

“There are a few I haven’t seen in a while."

"Does that worry you?" I asked. "A lot,” she nodded. "Just trying to figure out the best way that we can help them right now without having a physical space,” she says.

LaBonte founded the nonprofit Sheboygan Area Pay It Forward, which served as a day shelter in Sheboygan for just over two years.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

Last month, the organization received unexpected news that they had to vacate their building with only a few weeks' notice due to condemnation.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Sheboygan nonprofit founder worried as City condemns building

“We had a really good thing going in there. We would’ve stayed there forever,” LaBonte added.

Now, the homeless shelter finds itself without a home.

“There are not a lot of spaces where they feel safe without us being open,” LaBonte explains. “There’s nowhere for them to leave their stuff.”

This situation has left individuals like Brian Oglan struggling each day.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

“Pay It Forward was really good at keeping everything clean and keeping people in check that needed to be in check,” he remarks.

The problems have compounded, as the warming shelters have closed for the season, leaving Brian without his first-choice sleeping spot. “People are going to start getting desperate and probably do things they normally wouldn’t do in their daily routines,” he warns.

Brian was first met in December when he sought shelter in the bus station to escape the cold.

Now, he’s been told he can’t lie there either.

WATCH: A compounding problem: Sheboygan homeless shelter still in limbo after building condemnation

Sheboygan homeless shelter still in limbo after building condemnation

Consequently, he has turned to a concrete seating area for respite. “There’s been a lot of failures in our communities and no one wants to address them,” Brian said tearfully.

Despite these challenges, Pay It Forward is actively searching for a new location.

RELATED: Sheboygan entrepreneurs scramble to find space for businesses after building condemnation

In the meantime, they plan to utilize the Salvation Army for their weekly meet-ups—Sunday lunches, and starting next week, breakfast Monday through Friday.

“In a space where nobody tells us we have to leave,” LaBonte remarks.

For those in need, the organization’s phone line remains open.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip