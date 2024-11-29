A look into Sheboygan's Hmong New Year, Day 2 celebrations on Saturday

SHEBOYGAN, Wisconsin — The Sheboygan community came to North High School ready to celebrate Friday morning. It marked the start of the Hmong New Year.

The annual event is a culmination of culture, legacy and resilience.

“It’s a celebration for the community at large to meet in one place once a year,” explained President Moua Yang with the Hmong Mutual Assistance Association — the event organizing group.

"Bond, meet new people and just have fun."

The HMAA offers support services to Sheboygan’s Hmong people, the state’s 3rd largest Hmong population.

"We want to assimilate, but we think it's very important to remember our roots, who we are,” Yang noted.

Day one of the event was complete with food, vendors, and dance and singing competitions.

"I feel like it's a way of us showing our talents,” said Hnub Ci Xiong, who holds the title of 2024 Miss Hmong Sheboygan. “I grew up Hmong dancing ever since I was little."

Even though Xiong has taken a step back from dancing, she stays connected to her heritage.

"Everything about the Hmong culture is so unique.”

The ethnic group has over 4,000 years of history, originating in China and spreading to Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and Burma in the 1800s.

Churches were the first to welcome the Hmong to Sheboygan almost 50 years ago. They were political refugees escaping the Vietnam War.

"A truly inspirational group of people. Very resilient,” said Tamara Remington. She’s the New Year celebration chairman and the vice president of HMAA.

The party prides itself on inclusivity.

“They make me feel…I feel like I'm home,” Remington smiled, wearing the traditional Hmong clothing the elders gave her.

The New Year is a fresh start for many and an opportunity to look back on the growth through generations.

"To see my kids enjoy it, and grow up with it…because I came here when I was a little kid,” Yang said.

"It's so nice to see the young people involved,” Remington added. “It really gives you hope for the future."

The New Year celebration extends through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. at North High School — 2926 North 10th Street.

