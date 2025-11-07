A behind-the-scenes look at Sheboygan's Making Spirits Bright, area's largest holiday light show

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — To put on the biggest free light show in Sheboygan, it takes a true team effort.

"We've got over a mile of lights," said Greg Liebig, a founding member of Making Spirits Bright in Sheboygan's Evergreen Park.

In its 14th year, the operation has grown immensely—over 1,000 displays featuring more than one million lights — all created by his team.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

"We have a good team of committed people who really like to have fun and enjoy challenges. We have a lot of retirees," Liebig said.

Liebig leads the engineering behind the massive show, syncing every light to music from what he calls the command center.

Watch: A behind-the-scenes look at Sheboygan's Making Spirits Bright

'Making Spirits Bright' light show is biggest free light show in Sheboygan

"That's what makes everything work," he said.

Over 1,100 volunteers make this month-long event possible for the community.

"Really, there's nothing quite like it in Sheboygan or even Wisconsin," Steering Committee Chair Dave Hoffman said.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

Making Spirits Bright celebrates the holiday season, but it also serves a larger purpose: feeding people who are hungry.

The entry to the park is free, but visitors are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items or give cash donations.

Hoffman noted that the team collects over 120,000 pounds of food for the County Food Bank annually, which is the largest food drive of the year.

"With the food stamp issue, it's more important now than ever," Hoffman said.

The Holiday Lights Hunger 5K Run-Walk takes place on Nov. 22. The event raises money for the same cause.

The drive-through light show kicks off Black Friday.

