Workers and business owners react to tight security at the Pfister Hotel during Trump’s RNC visit

MILWAUKEE — Security measures are in place around The Pfister Hotel as former President Donald Trump stays in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention.

"I've been watching the bomb, sniffing dogs and stuff like that and the vehicles getting checked and saw the roll out the red carpet at The Pfister so I was expecting former President Trump to come out there but haven't seen him yet," said Julie Prossem who works near the hotel.

TMJ4 News Julie Prossem, works downtown close to the Pfister.

Security personnel have the hotel surrounded. Department of Public Works trucks are being used as part of the perimeter.

All of this comes just days after an assassination attempt on Trump at a Pennsylvania rally.

Cubanitas on Milwaukee Street, west of The Pfister, operates under extended hours from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. this week.

"A lot of the homeland guys a lot of secret service. Some of them have been in four or five times in the last 48 hours," Cubanitas owner Marta Bianchini said. "We're giving them their café con leche and Cuban coffee to keep them going and working."

TMJ4 News Marta Bianchini, Owner and founder of Cubanitas-close to The Pfister.

Bianchini says their employees were surprised to see Trump's motorcade yesterday. The restaurant owner says planning for this week began a year ago. They are leaning on family and friends to help this week.

