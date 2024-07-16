’We’re all about it': Bars look to capitalize on later hours due to RNC

MILWAUKEE — This week, different bars will test the waters with longer hours due to the Republican National Convention.

A new law will allow these establishments in 14 Wisconsin counties to stay open until 4:00 a.m. during the RNC.

Some communities have already opted out of the law. Normally, bars close at 2:00 a.m. on weekdays and 2:30 a.m. on weekends.

The Harp, along with Trinity Three Irish Pubs, Vagabond, and The Brewery, are just a few that will be open that late.

“We’re all about it,” said Kelley Cramer, Ditgal Media & Marketing Manager for these four. “It’s great for the city to have this here, and we haven't really had any issues, and the staff is ready for it.”

Cramer said he’d already noticed people coming in from the convention on Monday.

“We get a lot of people in and out, and our patio kind of just screams, “Come here and take a breather, get some food and drinks, and blow off some steam,” said Cramer.

Other places, like The Edison Kitchen & Cocktails, which just celebrated its first anniversary, will be staying open until midnight. Normally, it’s open until 9:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

“Given that the events typically wrap up at 10:30–11:00 p.m., we wanted to extend our hours so people had the opportunity to come get a bite to eat,” said Patrick Erdman, the general manager.

Erdman said they’ll use this time to see if extending hours would be a good thing for business year-round. They’ll be serving late-night bites in addition to cocktails and drinks.

“I think it’s just an opportunity to kind of test the waters and see what kind of business levels it will bring,” said Erdman.

