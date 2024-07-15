Welcome party attendees say they have no safety concerns ahead of RNC but acknowledge mood has changed

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of delegates got the red carpet treatment Sunday night at the RNC Host Committee’s big welcome party.

The biggest topic discussed by party organizers was safety and security following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

While the Secret Service says they didn’t change anything in response to Saturday’s events, there was a massive presence at Henry Maier Festival Park as this was one of the only outdoor RNC events this week.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter had eyes in the sky, federal agents stood ready on the ground and on top of buildings, and security at the entrance was similar to going through T.S.A. at the airport.

"I think people are taking it seriously,” said Florida delegate Randy Fine. "If yesterday did anything, it's going to be a reminder, that we’ve got to take precautions. There's crazy people out there."

It was a welcome sight for busloads of delegates as they got their first impression of Milwaukee.

"After the events of yesterday in Pennsylvania, it's just going to be stepped up a bit more and people are going to be more aware, so it's a lesson learned,” said RNC volunteer Wendy Cooper.

Many delegates like Paul Ramirez of California say they come to Wisconsin with no fear.

"If Donald Trump is willing to take a bullet for me, I'll take a bullet for them,” Ramirez said. "I thank God for the Secret Service and the protections we have."

The same goes for Jill Christnacht who calls Milwaukee home.

“Do you have any concerns about security or safety?” TMJ4 reporter Ben Jordan asked.

“I do not, I walk in the streets of Milwaukee all the time,” Christnacht replied. “You just be vigilant, aware of your surroundings, and have the faith.”

While concerns about safety and security aren’t elevated for most delegates TMJ4 spoke with, they clarified one thing. Some believe the mood going into the week has shifted from a fun and happy celebration to something more somber.

“We're all thinking what if he had been killed,” Fine said. “I mean, we'd be flying up here today for what? It's a very, very sobering thought.”

"There's a lot of sorrow for the families of those affected where we lost an American citizen at a political rally and that's something that should never happen,” said State Rep. Tyler August who’s also serving as an alternate Wisconsin delegate.

“Does this put a dark cloud over Milwaukee for the convention?” Jordan asked.

"I don't think it puts a dark cloud over the convention,” August replied. “I think having the president keep things on time, having us still staying on schedule as planned shows the world that we won't cower to things like this."

About 15,000 people were invited to the kick-off party. That’s less than a third of how many visitors are expected this week in downtown Milwaukee.

