Waukesha County delegates say they are democracy in action

A convention in their own backyard is how some Waukesha County delegates describe being at the RNC.

TMJ4 Kyle Schroeder is the chair of the Waukesha County Young Republicans and a guest attending the RNC.

“It is surreal a little bit. It is like I am taking a week-long vacation to the city that I live in,” said Kyle Schroeder who is attending the RNC as a guest.

All the attendees and delegates say it is a chance to be a part of democracy in action.

TMJ4 Nik Rettinger (left), Paul Farrow (middle) and Kyle Schroeder are all members of the Wisconsin delegation.

“It has really been a once in a lifetime opportunity to be here,” said Schroeder who is the chair of the Waukesha County Young Republicans.

Monday during the convention Nik Rettinger the State Rep from Mukwonago got a front-row seat.

Photo provided Nik Rettinger (far right) stands as Wisconsin Republican delegates are announced for President Trump.

“So I got to be there and stand up with our party chairman right as we cast our votes for President Trump. So that was really exciting,” said Rettinger.

TMJ4 Nik Rettinger is RNC Delegate Alternate and a State Representative from Mukwonago.

For Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow he is attending both as a delegate and he was elected as the floor whip, which means he has to keep the Wisconsin delegates in order.

“I’ve been describing it as I’m a Dad and now I have 41 kids I have to keep in control. Our Wisconsin responsibility is to make sure our delegates are in their seats,” said Farrow.

TMJ4 Paul Farrow is a RNC Delegate and Floor Whip.



On top of attending the RNC, Schroeder says being part of the Wisconsin delegation has people asking them where to go or what do in the area they here, which makes him feel proud to be from the area.

“It is really, really cool to see it is right here,” said Schroeder.

Usually after a long week of the convention, everyone gets the chance to relax before heading back to work. But Farrow says with the Waukesha County Fair underway, most of the politicians will be heading right from their hotels to the fair.

