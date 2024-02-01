US Secret Service preparing for RNC in Milwaukee

In just 5 and a half months, Fiserv Forum and the surrounding area will be transformed into a massive convention. All to nominate the next Republican candidate for president.

The Republican National Convention will have an impact inside and outside of Milwaukee.

TMJ4's Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson with an *exclusive* behind-the-scenes look at how the U-S Secret Service is preparing to secure the event.

At Taco Mike's on Doctor MLK Jr. Drive, new cook Arvie Vaulx is getting ready for the biggest political event Milwaukee has ever seen and he has one big concern?

"My primary concern is, believe it or not, is security,” said Vaulx.

The U-S Secret Service has the lead responsibility in providing security for the Republican National Convention.

It's a massive undertaking. James Morley - a 20-year Secret Service veteran is part of the team effort.

TMJ4 was given exclusive access to Assistant Special Agent in-Charge and his team going door to door talking with businesses near Fiserv Forum - home to the RNC.

It was a chance to ask questions about commercial delivery access - and points of contact with business owners.

Benson: How important is that to listen to them and then to help communicate to them what to expect?

Agent Morley: It's very important to gather that information so we could as we're building on our plan, taking that information and try to minimize the impact that the security plan may have.

TMJ4 was there as the team started with a morning briefing about the community outreach effort with the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

The outreach effort from secret service includes 16 teams canvassing the downtown area talking with businesses. It's part of an ongoing effort to coordinate and communicate with businesses as the convention approaches in July.

"We are trying to gather as much information as we can and then as we continue that engagement provide people more information as our security plan comes together, said Agent Morley.

There's still a lot of planning to be done about what it will be like to live and work in or near the security zone area.

"So currently, the security plans are in development, said Audrey Gibson- Cicchino with US Secret Service. She's overseeing the RNC security plans.

Benson: How will you make sure that the Republican National Convention will be a safe place for people who live here and will attend the RNC?

Gibson-Cicchino: The Secret Service's goal is to have a safe and secure event.

To accomplish that goal, the Secret Service will work with thousands of law enforcement officers from across local, state and federal agencies.

"To have a coordinated messaging campaign that will include the release of a comprehensive security impact map," said Agent Gibson-Cicchino, and that map will have all the information that the public will need to know such things as potential road closures, potential rerouting of traffic for roads, and also access points."

Back at Taco Mike's - Vaulx is also getting ready for the convention. "I'm excited, but I have butterflies too."

Host convention cities generally get $50 million dollars in federal funds to cover local security costs, but Milwaukee and the DNC in Chicago are waiting and hoping Congress will bump that up to $75 million each this year.

