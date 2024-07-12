'Tremendous community support': RNC Host Committee raises $85 million for Milwaukee convention

MILWAUKEE — It's "mission accomplished" for the Milwaukee host committee raising money to hold the Republican National Convention here in Milwaukee.

They say fundraising exceeded their goal by millions of dollars.

Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson talks with long-time Wisconsin Republican, Reince Priebus, who helped raise the money to showcase Milwaukee.

The original goal was around $70 million but the MKE 2024 Host Committee says it pulled in a record $85 million.

A big chunk of that money will help pay for the parties, transportation costs, and holding the four-day event inside Fiserv Forum.

"I thought it was possible," said Priebus. "We just kept plugging away until we got it. But we've got tremendous community support here."

VIDEO: RNC Host Committee raises $85 million for Milwaukee convention

RNC Host Committee raises $85 million for Milwaukee convention

Priebus raised more money because the host committee needed it.

"Things cost a lot more insurance, a lot more constructions a lot more. Inflation is there, we all know that. Production costs more, everything costs money. "

Priebus believes more than half of the money raised came from within the state and from local businesses that also donated to the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

He sees holding the convention in Milwaukee as a matter of civic pride for the city and praised Mayor Cavalier Johnson and County Executive David Crowley for helping make a bipartisan pitch to build support for the convention in Milwaukee.

"I can say the host committee for Milwaukee, the group of community leaders here that we've worked together with, they've done their job," said Priebus. "We are delivering on all of our promises times one hundred. And for that, I think Milwaukee should be very proud."

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error