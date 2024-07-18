In February, just days before the release of her book 'Mostly What God Does,' Symone Woolridge spoke with Today anchor Savannah Guthrie.

On Wednesday, the pair got a chance to talk again, as Savannah has been in Milwaukee covering the Republican National Convention.

In their one-on-one interview, Symone and Savannah talked about everything that has transpired at the convention so far, the upcoming Paris Olympics and a bit of her personal life.

Watch the full interview below:

TMJ4's Symone Woolridge talks with Today's Savannah Guthrie about RNC

See all of TMJ4's Republican National Convention coverage here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip