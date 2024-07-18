Watch Now
NewsRepublican National Convention

Actions

TMJ4's Symone Woolridge talks with Today's Savannah Guthrie about RNC

Today Anchor Savannah Guthrie normally broadcasts out of New York, but she's been in Milwaukee covering the RNC. TMJ4's Symone Woolridge got a 1-on-1 interview.
Posted at 7:03 AM, Jul 18, 2024

In February, just days before the release of her book 'Mostly What God Does,' Symone Woolridge spoke with Today anchor Savannah Guthrie.

On Wednesday, the pair got a chance to talk again, as Savannah has been in Milwaukee covering the Republican National Convention.

In their one-on-one interview, Symone and Savannah talked about everything that has transpired at the convention so far, the upcoming Paris Olympics and a bit of her personal life.

Watch the full interview below:

TMJ4's Symone Woolridge talks with Today's Savannah Guthrie about RNC

See all of TMJ4's Republican National Convention coverage here.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RNC 2024 MILWAUKE 480X360.png

Follow the Republican National Convention with TMJ4 News