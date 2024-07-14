TMJ4 sat down with a retired CIA officer to discuss RNC security

MILWAUKEE — In the wake of an assassination attempt on Former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania, what is next for security at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee is a topic of grave concern.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins and Susan Kim sat down with retired CIA officer Phil Humphries to dissect what may be in store for Milwaukee.

According to Humphries, the shooting will change the situational awareness of the Secret Service and other cooperating agencies. This could mean anything from expanding the security zone to bringing in additional tactical teams — or both.

There are many high buildings in the downtown area, and this could prove to be a challenge for the Secret Service to cover all angles from where a sniper might operate.

Mariam Mackar Following an assassination attempt on Former President Donald Trump the Secret Service and cooperating agencies engaged in a security sweep at the Fiserv Forum and in the RNC security zone.

Delegates are set to have a welcome party Sunday ahead of the RNC at Henry Maier Festival Park. Security may increase, but there is still a risk.

"There are a lot of high-ground vantage points around that venue that a potential sniper could occupy and fire," he said.

This is not the only factor. The Secret Service must determine if the shooter worked alone or if they were part of a larger group.

"If it is determined the person is a lone wolf operator, then their concern will be a copycat," Humphries said. "If it is determined he was part of a larger group, then they are going to be concerned with the possibility of a second attempt."

Protests may also be impacted due to the assassination attempt, according to Humphries.

"There may be an effort to move it back, if they are not going to do that their option may be to put additional personnel in there," he said.

Groups like the Coalition to March on the RNC reaffirmed their intent in a press release to have a family-friendly march Monday along the route they had previously agreed upon with the City of Milwaukee.

"Our points of unity are in opposition to the entire Republican agenda, not solely one candidate or politician," they wrote in the release.

It is still unknown the changes that may be made to RNC security, but today TMJ4's Kaylee Staral and Mariam Mackar witnessed security sweeping the security zone and the Fiserv Forum following the attempt on the former president's life.

Tomorrow there is another security sweep and restricted perimeter enforcement scheduled for 6 p.m.

See all of TMJ4's Republican National Convention coverage here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip