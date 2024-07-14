'The Daily Show' cancels Milwaukee broadcast during RNC

MILWAUKEE — "The Daily Show" will no longer be broadcasting from Milwaukee this week during the Republican National Convention.

According to a post on 'X,' the change was made due to "logistical issues," and the "evolving situation in Milwaukee," and that the show will not broadcast on Monday, July 15th.

See you Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/zqrK5XxKzE — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 14, 2024

The post added that 'The Daily Show" will look to "make those up in the coming weeks."

"The Daily Show" will broadcast Tuesday through Thursday from their NYC studio, according to the post.

