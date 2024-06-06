Secret Service says RNC impact zone map will be released in two weeks

MILWAUKEE — While preparations for the Republican National Convention happen inside Fiserv Forum, there is still some work to be done outside. For example, we're still waiting on the finalized impact zone map. The United States Secret Service said we can expect it in about two weeks.

"We are also intentional about creating a plan that minimizes impact to the community as much as possible. We seek to lessen disruptions to the public to the greatest extent possible,” U.S. Secret Service Director, Kimberly Cheatle said in a press conference Thursday.

Director Cheatle said events like the RNC are considered to be some of the most high-profile events in the world.

"Milwaukee is certainly used to dealing with large-scale events,” Director Cheatle explained.

It will take a group effort at the city, county, state, and federal level to keep everyone safe. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman and Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski joined in on the press conference.

"We're bringing a number of officers in and have a number of support. We are working steadily, we're making sure that we are covering that type of responsibility in a thoughtful secure manner,” Chief Norman explained.

When it comes to protesters, a spokesperson with the City of Milwaukee said the protest area will likely be announced when the final impact zone map is released.

