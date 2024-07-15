Secret Service says no plans to change security for RNC; Mixed reaction from community

MILWAUKEE — Secret Service and Milwaukee law enforcement officials said Sunday there are no plans to change the security measures for the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this week.

On the eve of the RNC, Milwaukee leaders said they are confident in their plans despite Saturday’s attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

"As chief executive of the police department here, it’s important we are also understanding the concern in our city. This is for those attending the RNC, but we are taking care of our city—period,” Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said at a press conference.

The Secret Service’s RNC coordinator, Audrey Gibson-Cicchino, emphasized that security plans have been underway for the past 18 months.

She added the event has been the collaboration of local, state, and federal agencies.

At this time, the FBI’s special agent of the Milwaukee Field Office said there are no known or articulated threats to the RNC or Milwaukee.

Even still, some Milwaukee residents are on edge following Saturday’s incident.

“If they’re trying to shoot at him, he shouldn’t have even come to the state,” Danny Jones Jr. said.

Jones Jr. lives inside the RNC security perimeter but said he is heading home to his mom’s home to avoid the chaos this week.

On Sunday, dozens of security and law enforcement officials set up checkpoints and patrolled the city on bikes, foot, and in vehicles.

Even though there are no plans to change security measures, other people living and working downtown shared they actually feel safer since Saturday’s attempted assassination.

“I know it’s going to add a level and increase the temperature but I’m not worried. Milwaukee has got it together,” Stevie G., who works downtown, shared.

Even local Milwaukee icons shared their amazement at the security and presence in the city.

“I don’t feel unsafe because security is really tight. It’s the tightest security I’ve ever seen in Milwaukee,” the Milverine said.

“If that prevents anything from happening, that’s good.”

Local businesses also weighed in on security following Saturday’s incident involving Trump in Pennsylvania.

“As a business owner, I hope everyone else feels safe and has fun. We really want them to see what Milwaukee has to offer,” Tim Sluga who runs Duke’s on Water, explained.

