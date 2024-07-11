RNC bound, the Waukesha County people representing Wisconsin at the GOP convention

It is one of the hardest tickets in town to get right now in Milwaukee, the Republican National Convention. But at least four people from Waukesha County will be right in the middle of it.

TMJ4 Candee Arndt from Brookfield has attended six RNCs, five as a delegate. She is holding the gift bag that is being given to all Wisconsin RNC delegates. (Jul. 11, 2024)

Brookfield’s Candee Arndt has attended quite a few RNCs.

“Six conventions, started in New York the first one,” said Arndt.

Photo provided Candee Arndt (second row left) attending a past RNC as a delegate.

She says it never gets old.

“You get to nominate the president of the United States or the candidate who is running for president. It is very exciting to go to,” said Arndt.

Photo provided Photo taken by Candee Arndt during the 2016 RNC in Cleveland of the Wisconsin delegtion sign.

Kyle Schroeder who is the chair of the Waukesha County Young Republicans does not get to cast any votes because he is a guest attending the RNC. But he says just being at the convention is a dream.

TMJ4 Kyle Schroeder who is the chair of the Waukesha County Young Republicans will attend the RNC as a guest.

“I grew up in this area my whole life. It is right here. I saw it on TV,” said Schroeder. “Now that it’s here I think it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to soak it all in.”

He plans to be at every speech with this flag. He says so people can spot the Young Republicans.

TMJ4 Kyle Schroeder holds the flag he plans to bring to the convention.

It is also the first RNC for Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow. Not only is he a delegate but he will have a job to do for the state.

TMJ4 Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow, who is a former Republican Party of Wisconsin chair, will attend the RNC as a delegate and serve as a floor whip.

“I will be one of the floor whips, making sure we keep the delegates in their seat, making sure we get the votes tallied up. To be a part of that as well is going to be fun,” said Farrow.

And fun is what everyone is expecting. Nik Rettinger, a State Representative from Mukwonago is an alternate delegate.

TMJ4 State Rep. Nik Rettinger will attend the RNC as a alternate delegate.

“I think the delegate experiences that they put together- from ConventionFest to even the after-hours parties. Just the idea that a lot of these sessions go from 9 to 10 o’clock at night and then we have these after events that are full scale that are midnight to one or two in the morning and that is normal,” said Rettinger.

“This is non-stop. But it is fun,” said Arndt. “It is a really exciting time and it gets you ready for the excitement of the election in November.”

The convention officially starts Monday. However, the delegates and attendees move into their hotels on Sunday to begin welcome events.

