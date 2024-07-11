RNC bound, the Waukesha County people representing Wisconsin at the GOP convention

It is one of the hardest tickets in town to get right now in Milwaukee, the Republican National Convention. But at least four people from Waukesha County will be right in the middle of it.
Brookfield’s Candee Arndt has attended quite a few RNCs.
“Six conventions, started in New York the first one,” said Arndt.
She says it never gets old.
“You get to nominate the president of the United States or the candidate who is running for president. It is very exciting to go to,” said Arndt.
Kyle Schroeder who is the chair of the Waukesha County Young Republicans does not get to cast any votes because he is a guest attending the RNC. But he says just being at the convention is a dream.
“I grew up in this area my whole life. It is right here. I saw it on TV,” said Schroeder. “Now that it’s here I think it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to soak it all in.”
VIDEO: Waukesha County people representing Wisconsin at the GOP convention
He plans to be at every speech with this flag. He says so people can spot the Young Republicans.
It is also the first RNC for Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow. Not only is he a delegate but he will have a job to do for the state.
“I will be one of the floor whips, making sure we keep the delegates in their seat, making sure we get the votes tallied up. To be a part of that as well is going to be fun,” said Farrow.
And fun is what everyone is expecting. Nik Rettinger, a State Representative from Mukwonago is an alternate delegate.
“I think the delegate experiences that they put together- from ConventionFest to even the after-hours parties. Just the idea that a lot of these sessions go from 9 to 10 o’clock at night and then we have these after events that are full scale that are midnight to one or two in the morning and that is normal,” said Rettinger.
“This is non-stop. But it is fun,” said Arndt. “It is a really exciting time and it gets you ready for the excitement of the election in November.”
The convention officially starts Monday. However, the delegates and attendees move into their hotels on Sunday to begin welcome events.
