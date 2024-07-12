Residents notice busy skies as Waukesha County Airport takes on RNC air traffic

WAUKESHA, Wis. — People around the Waukesha County Airport have noticed a change in the skies. More planes are starting to come and go for the Republican National Convention.

“There’s usually noise working near the airport but there’s been a little bit of an increase of planes flying overhead,” said Brandon Flannery, who works and lives in Waukesha.

Brandon Flannery who works and lives in Waukesha and came to the airport for the Food Truck Friday.

“We live in the area and my son loves to watch the airplanes and he has been pointing out a lot of them lately,” said Linsey Kramer from Waukesha.

Linsey Kramer from Waukesha came to the airtport's Food Truck Festival with her famiy.

There are about to be even more planes in the next few days because of the unique position of Crites Field.

A security truck sits outside the terminal at the Waukesha County Airport.

“We are the closest airport to the event not affected by the temporary flight restriction. Milwaukee Mitchell and Timmerman Airport are under the temporary flight restriction,” said Kurt Stanich, airport manager for Waukesha County Airport. “Those airports are closed except for approved traffic.”

Waukesha County is expecting donors and dignitaries to head to Crites Field because it doesn’t require airplanes to report who is on them or even to make a reservation ahead of time.

Right now, there are between 250-400 flights a day happening in Waukesha County, which is already busy for the airport and that is only expected to rise.

Two planes parked outside the Waukesha County Airport.

“We are beating some records that we have had in previous years. I expect that to go up by 50 or 100 during the RNC,” said Stanich.

And community members near the airport say they are proud of the unique position Waukesha is in.

Karen Krause owns a business nearby the airport.

“I think it is really cool. My business is on Silvernail so I am going to sit out and watch all the planes come in,” said Karen Krause, who owns a business nearby.

“Are you hoping to see somebody exciting?” asked reporter Rebecca Klopf.

“Yes, I am. I’m not sure who I want to see but yes,” said Krause.

The airport manager says this could be a record breaking few weeks. As soon as the RNC finishes, EAA will be starting and that usually is the busiest time of the year for the Waukesha County Airport.

