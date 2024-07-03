Protesters, City go to court in lawsuit over RNC protest restrictions

MILWAUKEE — With the Republican National Convention just 11 days away oral arguments were presented to a judge Wednesday in a federal lawsuit over where protesters will be allowed.

Arguments lasted roughly three hours inside the federal courthouse Wednesday. The case was brought by the Coalition to March on the RNC against the City of Milwaukee and the United States Secret Service.

The ACLU, who is representing the Coalition, said the parade route outlined by the city violates the Coalition's First Amendment rights to free speech by not placing them within sight and sound of the Fiserv Forum.

In response, the City and Secret Service said any decisions made regarding the security perimeter were made to keep people safe during convention week while also offering reasonable options to march and speak.

In court, the Coalition asked the judge to grant three main requests in the form of preliminary injunctions.

The first, ordering the City to allow the Coalition to march along their own route, not the one provided to them

The second, not denying or removing parade permits from people with past criminal convictions— a power the public works commissioner currently holds during convention week.

The third, removing a clause in the City's Special Events Ordinance that prohibits any sort of parade— which the city defines as 25 or more people walking in unison— within the RNC security zone.

"The Coalition isn't called 'The Coalition to March at the same time as the RNC,' it's called the Coalition to March on the RNC," said ACLU attorney Timothy Muth. "And they have that right to do that."

TMJ4's Mariam Mackar tried speaking to representatives from the City and Secret Service following the hearing but they would not comment.

During their defense in court, City lawyers argued the current parade route offers marchers the ability to be seen and heard by delegates going to and from Fiserv Forum, as well as the media which will be stationed at the Baird center.

They also argued they cannot change the credentialed security zone which is put in place by the Secret Service.

The judge in this case says he plans to have a decision as soon as possible, but there's no telling when that will be.

