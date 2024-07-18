Milwaukee Fire Dept. HAZMAT team equipped with robotic drone dog to help secure RNC

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials, or HAZMAT, team is getting a glimpse into the future.

For the Republican National Convention, the team has been equipped with a ‘quadropet’ robotic drone dog that they’ve been calling ‘Spot.’

Mike Beiermeister 'Quadropet' Robotic Drone Dog

’Spot’ is adding a new layer of safety, not just for RNC attendees, but also for firefighters standing at the ready to respond.

The robotic drone dog can respond should a major thermal, radiological, asphyxiation, chemical, ideological, or mechanical event happen during the convention.

The dog is equipped with sensors and AI technology to help detect levels of radiation and other substances.

“The main thing that this does is that it lets us get into areas where I don’t have to send a human being into a forward hazardous area to measure some of these potential hazards,” said Fire Chief Aaron Lipski.

HAZMAT Director Capt. Michael Thurow and ‘Spot’ have been spending a lot of time together this week, but the training with ‘Spot’ might look a bit different than training with your traditional dog.

Mike Beiermeister Captain Michael Thurow of the Milwaukee Fire Dept. HAZMAT Team

“Sometimes, we don’t know what we’re walking into,” said Capt. Thurow. “With this piece of technology, I can forward stage meters and get real-time readings on what’s actually going on from a radiological stance.”

‘Spot’ is here for the week thanks to a partnership with 908 Devices and Asylon Robotics.

They create these types of robotic security devices for all types of situations.

“It can go up and down stairs over curbs, uneven terrain, and collapsed buildings; we’ve seen examples of other fire departments using robots to do exactly that,” said Brent McLaughlin of Asylon Robotics.

Mike Beiermeister Brent McLaughlin of Asylon Robotics

Operating the robotic drone dog is just like playing a video game. Capt. Thurow uses a tablet control pad to move the dog around. It’s equipped with sensors to get around and restabilizes if it’s moved or pushed.

“I was able to make this thing move around and do whatever I needed it to do in about 15 seconds with just simple, simple instructions,” said Chief Lipski. “We call that firefighter proof, and they made it firefighter proof.”

‘Spot’ will return home at the end of the week, but the Milwaukee Fire Department is looking at acquiring one of these robotic dogs down the line.

“We will very much be digging into grant opportunities and any other funding solutions to try and get our hands on this,” said Chief Lipski.

A robotic dog like ’Spot’ can cost anywhere from $100,000 to $250,000. The addition to the HAZMAT team would be heavily welcomed since they respond to incidents all over the state like train derailments or toxic spills.

“I’d much rather risk this piece of device than any of our firefighters going down range,” said Capt. Thurow. “It can validate what we’re suspecting and then actually start mitigation efforts.”

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip