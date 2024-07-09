MILWAUKEE — Bar time in 14 counties will be pushed back during the Republican National Convention. Still, some communities opted out of the exception while several businesses are waiting to see if they need to stay open late.

Normally, bars must close by 2 a.m. or 2:30 a.m. depending on the day. Governor Tony Evers signed a law in December that extended the hours in light of the political convention.

The idea is that the post-convention crowds will end their days late and need a place to grab something to eat or drink.

Chris Paul, owner of the Capri Restaurant Group in West Allis, told TMJ4 that he plans to play it by ear. Paul's business includes a Reunion Restaurant close to some hotels.

VIDEO: Local businesses weigh extended hours during RNC

"When you start factoring in labor and all that stuff if it doesn't happen it's just not worth it right? So I think that's why we're just going to be flexible. We're going to be ready to move it just a moment's notice," Paul explained.

TMJ4 News Chris Paul, in West Allis.

Over the phone, multiple businesses surrounding Milwaukee told TMJ4 they are not planning to extend their hours citing unknown demand and staffing challenges. Some shared the same plan as Paul to remain flexible depending on the need.

Shorewood, Germantown, and the City of Oconomowoc all passed ordinances to opt out of the temporary extension.

"We would've been there for it and done it but because it didn't get approved. It does kind of give a little respite for some of our staff," director of operations for Milwaukee Brat House Ryan Cooke said.

TMJ4 News Ryan Cooke, Shorewood.

The Milwaukee Brat House in Shorewood will operate during normal business hours, while the downtown location will remain open until 4 a.m. during the RNC. Cooke, who works for Heard Hospitality, explained that their establishments that can stay open late will do so. That list includes Jack's American Pub and WurstBar MKE.

The team will shuffle staff around its multiple locations to try and meet demand.

"It's exciting. This is probably a once-in-a-lifetime or at least once-in-a-career convention for our staff to work. While everyone's a little nervous they're also excited," Cooke stated.

