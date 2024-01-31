Local businesses beyond Milwaukee prepare for Republican National Convention.

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — We're six months out from one of the largest events ever hosted in Milwaukee.

However, the reach of the Republican National Convention (RNC) stretches far beyond Milwaukee County lines.

"My husband and I are co-owners. We thought it would be a good idea and do some research and look into how we could potentially be helpful for that event," Becca Haut said.

Haut's one of the owners of Waukesha Floral and Greenhouse. It's the oldest flower shop in Waukesha, and a shop that's no stranger to big events like the RNC.

"This flower shop did the Ryder Cup in 2021. We provided the florals, we rented plants for the Ryder Cup, we did set up and everything like that," Haut explained.

With a seven-vehicle fleet, multiple florists, and a wide range of floral options, Haut and her team said they're prepared for anything.

"We're hoping to be able to provide, maybe not only for the main event at Fiserv but any other ancillary events," Haut said. "For any of the delegates who are staying outside of Milwaukee, working with the hotels, maybe restaurants or other venues, to set up that finishing touch."

Waukesha Floral and Greenhouse are already on the RNC Vendor Portal, a one-stop-shop for visitors to look up area businesses. Now, Waukesha County's Executive is urging other local businesses to do the same.

"We're looking for everything. We're gonna need dentists who can do emergency dentistry things, we're going to need hairstylists, we're gonna need the entire gambit of services for these people coming in for the five days that they're here," Waukesha County Executive, Paul Farrow, said.

Expecting about 50,000 people, folks will be staying in neighboring counties too.

"We know that all the hotels in Waukesha County, and in fact that greater seven-county region, even out to Madison, hotels are being under contract cause they know they're gonna get delegations from different states to stay there," Farrow explained.

Farrow said that the list of delegates and where they plan to stay comes out this spring. This gives counties, like Waukesha, even more time to prepare.

