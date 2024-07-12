'It’s going to be pretty crazy': People finalize plans to navigate RNC road closures and restrictions

We are now just three days away from the start of the Republican National Convention. Security perimeters and road closures are in place all around downtown Milwaukee and many people are already being impacted.

TMJ4 Reporter Sydni Eure spoke with Erin Nachtigall and John Hitt who both live downtown ahead of the RNC. The two shared how they plan to navigate all the road closures next week.

Erin said her company is doing all they can to cut down on stress for employees.

TMJ4 Erin Nachtigall says she'll be avoiding her walk to work at all costs and will work from home as much as possible during the RNC.

“This is typically my walk into work so knowing it’s going to be pretty crazy and there’s going to be restrictions, I’m planning to work from home next week,” said Erin, who works downtown. Our whole office is actually shutting down so I’m planning to avoid it as much as possible.”

John said had an optimistic outlook on all the chaos. He felt the RNC is a great opportunity for Milwaukee and it should be enjoyed.

TMJ4 John Hitt is optimistic about the RNC and says there are plenty of ways to get around the city.

“I think it’ll be alright,” said John, who lives downtown. “There are always other ways to get around and it’s exciting for the city.”

Speaking of ways to get around the city, we have been working hard to keep you updated on the latest road closures and restrictions due to the RNC.

TMJ4 Traffic Anchor Adriana Mendez reached out to officials all week long to get you this information. Click the link to see all things related to RNC traffic and road closures.

A big thing to keep in mind if you plan on driving, the city said if you park in any ‘no parking zones’ you will risk getting tickets or being towed. The city said ticket charges will also be increased during the convention.

If you have questions about what you should do for alternative plans, TMJ4 News Today anchor Tom Durian has been working to answer all your questions. Maybe he has answered a question you have. Find out by clicking the link.

Our goal is to provide as many resources and information as possible to help you navigate this next week and enjoy what could be a once in a lifetime experience.

“Leading into it I know that there are a lot of activities going on,” said Erin. “It’s going to be great for a lot of businesses down here. A lot of fun activities going on but also some restrictions. It’s going to be very busy so just kind of balancing what I want to be doing down here and how I’m going to get there and being able to take it all in.”

“I see all the restaurant preparation and I think it will be great,” said John.

See all of TMJ4's Republican National Convention coverage here.

