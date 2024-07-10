'It's an honor': WI GOP delegate breaks down what happens inside a political convention

With the RNC days away from coming to Milwaukee, TMJ4 spoke to delegates about what happens inside convention doors.

"Being a delegate is really an honor, it's recognition for the hard work that you've done," said Laurie O'Brien Wolf.

This year will be Wolf's fourth time being a Wisconsin GOP delegate and her third time attending the RNC.

"It's very hectic, it's exhausting," said Wolf. "You're going from eight in the morning until two in the morning because they have events planned for you every day."

She describes the RNC as a celebration of the party's nominee that's designed to rally delegates.

VIDEO:WI GOP delegate breaks down what happens inside a political convention

"We'll get all pumped up and then hopefully go back to our states and campaign," Wolf explained. "It's really exciting because we are a swing state so we want to win over voters in Wisconsin."

What is a delegate?

2,429 GOP delegates from each state will make their way to Fiserv Forum from July 15-18.

Delegates represent the views of voters in their state. They are often political activists, local politicians, national party committee members or regular voters who are chosen by their party in the district they represent.

What happens during convention week?

Delegates will attend daily breakfasts that often have high profile speakers talking to each state about the party’s platform.

During the day, delegates are free to host their own events, attend programs and socialize with other states before attending the main convention events in the evening.

Each night of the convention has a theme. On Thursday of the RNC, Former president Trump is expected to be officially nominated as the party's candidate and give an acceptance speech.

What is the purpose of a political convention?

The RNC and DNC are designed to rally together delegates and energize their base to go back to their states and campaign for their candidates.

