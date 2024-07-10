'It was a little jarring at first': Downtown resident reacts to RNC security preparations

MILWAUKEE — Republican National Convention security preparation has started in downtown Milwaukee.

"It was a little jarring at first, I was like woah. Like did not expect to see that,” downtown resident, Mitchell Roehl said.

Like many other people, Roehl was taken aback to see all the RNC prep happening in downtown Milwaukee.

A low-flying helicopter was sparking questions as it weaved around the area. Especially right near Fiserv Forum.

VIDEO:Downtown resident reacts to RNC security preparations

‘It’s kind of jarring’: Radiation-sensing helicopter swoops over Milwaukee before the RNC

“It's Tuesday. It's practically a week away at this point, Roehl said.

The helicopter took to the sky for hours Tuesday night measuring radiation.

"What they're probably looking for is not a nuclear bomb, they're looking for a dispersal device, something that would be improvised by a radical or a terrorist organization,” Retired CIA staff officer, Phillip Humphries said.

Crews were hard at work on the ground to secure the convention perimeter with metal fencing.

"It's kind of jarring to see the fencing and walls starting to come up. It's sure to be an interesting week in Milwaukee,” Roehl said.

Parking is already restricted as well. The thought of the busy week ahead has Roehl wanting to pack his bags.

"I'm thinking about going up to Door County for the week to kind of avoid the hustle and bustle and mess that could potentially happen,” Roehl explained.

The flyovers are expected to last through Thursday. Officials said this is standard security protocol and there is no need to be alarmed.

See all of TMJ4's Republican National Convention coverage here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip