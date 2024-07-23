'I like Donald': 98-year-old Wisconsin WW II Veteran speaks at RNC

MILWAUKEE — A standing ovation Wednesday for a Wisconsin World War II vet speaking at the Republican National Convention.

98-year-old William Pekrul delivered a prime audience as part of the RNC's 'everyday Americans' speakers.

Pekrul landed on Omaha Beach and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He was just 17 years old when he enlisted.

"I was going to high school at Boy's Tech," recalled Pekrul. "The school was empty, and I didn't want to be left out, so I enlisted."

The World War II veteran took another step into history with a prime-time speech at the Republican National Convention in his hometown.

"I'll just read it, it's only a couple of sheets," said Pekrul, without a hint of nervousness.

The Army veteran has given many speeches before - but never in prime time.

He spoke ahead of Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance.

Pekrul likes what he hears about the Marine veteran.

"The fact that he was in service, any guy that was in service and is in government is okay!"

After the war, Pekrul headed home to Wisconsin, got married, and raised 11 children in a home he built while working as a tool and die guy for General Motors.

When it comes to politics, he says it's not about the party for him.

"I usually vote for the man," said Pekrul. "Sometimes I'll vote for the Republican and sometimes I'll vote for a Democrat."

He has a pretty good idea about his choice for president in 2024.

"I like Donald," said Pekrul."Our present president is good too but he's too old, he is not as forceful as Donald Trump."

Joe Biden turns 82 in November. Trump turned 78 in June.

"Donald Trump is more forceful in his talks, he's a little more stronger president."

