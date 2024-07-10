'He'll go anywhere': Former Gov. Walker talks Donald Trump messaging in a Democratic city

Deer District is a busy place ahead of the Republican National Convention next week.

Scott Walker has been to five national conventions. This will be his third with Donald Trump on the ticket.

"He's always going to be a fighter," Walker said of the former President.

Walker sees the convention in Milwaukee - a Democratic stronghold, as an opportunity for Trump and Republicans.

Milwaukee has the largest African American and Hispanic or Latino population in the state. Biden won 78% of the Milwaukee vote in 2020.

"One of the things I particularly admire about President Trump is he'll go anywhere, anytime, anyplace to make the case to voters out there," said Walker who now is president of Young America's Foundation. "So, coming into Milwaukee, not just for a convention, but I think particularly for his nomination is a strong signal to non-traditional voters in the black community, the Hispanic community, younger voters, Donald Trump wants their vote."

When Walker dropped out of the presidential race in 2015, he backed Ted Cruz in the Wisconsin primary. After Trump locked up the nomination the first time, Walker was on board and now co-chairs his state campaign.

"Who does Donald Trump need to talk to that maybe doesn't want to be with him yet," asked Benson.

“One, there are a lot of college-educated suburban voters in the WOW counties in Washington Ozaukee and Washington Counties, one of them being right where we're at in my home area, where four years ago, some of those voters felt like maybe they didn't like the perceived chaos, they wanted some more stability," said Walker.

Former President Trump won less than 20 percent of the Milwaukee vote in 2020 and 2016, but Walker sees an opportunity in 2024.

"I think there's a lot of nontraditional voters, younger voters who've gone out the last couple of cycles by big margins towards the Democrat versus Republican candidate,” said Walker.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is all in for the Biden-Harris team and says he will be making that clear during next week's convention.

"Every single day I'm raising my voice against to what the republican party's platform is, and certainly to their nominee," said Johnson

But Johnson stressed he's happy to welcome RNC delegates and Republican visitors to the city.

"And I'll continue to do that, we're a welcoming host city for the convention," said Johnson. "Because it presents an opportunity to elevate Milwaukee in the national consciousness, globally as well."

