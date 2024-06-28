GOP delegates across the nation talk plans, bookings for Milwaukee RNC

With the RNC coming to town in just a few weeks TMJ4 has been checking in with businesses to see how bookings are doing.

Some tell us they are concerned by the lack of reservations while others are booked out all week.

Reporter Mariam Mackar spoke to delegates from Washington State, North Carolina, and California to see how and where they would be spending their time and money in Wisconsin.

Marlene Pfiefer with Washington State's delegation had a direct hand in picking the two spots her delegation booked in the city for the RNC.

"We're going to the Harley Davidson museum on one day for a lunch there and then we are going to Lakefront Brewery for another day," said Pfiefer.

Pfiefer— whose delegation will be staying in Menomonee Falls— says the rest of their free time will be up to each person to pick their food and activities.

Jessica Millan Patterson, the Chairwoman for California's GOP, says her delegation booked three events during RNC week to give their group a taste of what the city has to offer.

"It's really exciting for many of our delegates," said Patterson. "It will be their first time visiting the state of Wisconsin. We are spending a lot of money to make sure that we are bringing the true Wisconsin event to our delegation, and we're very excited about that."

Patterson said the only difficulty in booking events was narrowing down which places in the city to choose.

"For us, it was whittling down from all of the great choices that Milwaukee and Wisconsin has to offer."

Delegates from North Carolina like Sarah Reidy-Jones says she'll be exploring the downtown area in between events.

"We're very lucky that we are gonna be really close on site and so we're excited to see what you guys come up with in Milwaukee," Reidy-Jones said.

TMJ4 will be there every day of the Republican National Convention to speak to more delegates and give you the very latest on the busy week coming up in Milwaukee

