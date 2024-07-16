Extra security measures in place for RNC delegates

WAUKESHA, Wis. — It was a busy day for law enforcement in Waukesha County, as buses packed with RNC delegates and attendees were loaded up and headed downtown for the first day of the convention. Extra patrols were on hand for the buses that contained the delegations from California and Tennessee.

Dianne Garland is attending the RNC as a guest. She says even though former President Trump was shot at, she has no concerns about security for herself or any of the delegates.

“We are jumping on the bus and heading to the convention center. The security at the venue is super tight so we are good,” said Garland.

On top of that, she says she and the a lot of other delegates and guests from Tennessee brought their own protection.

“We did. We have to leave our firearms in the vehicles here because obviously you can’t take them inside the perimeter. There are a lot of concealed carry holders here, so we are good.”

California delegate Peggy Grande had previously worked for former President Ronald Reagan. She knows what it is like to be around a president who has had an assassination attempt. We watched as Brookfield Police escorted delegates on the bus and Homeland Security rode on the bus.

“There is a lot of security preparations that have been made in advance and we have been notified of those as delegates and I’m sure they are even more vigilant since Saturday,” said Grande.

Both the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and Brookfield Police say they will be making extra patrols around the hotels where the delegates are staying. But there are no special police escorts or road closures for the buses.

