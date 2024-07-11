Walking concierges for any and all questions about the city.

That's how Alyssa Simmons describes her role as a downtown Public Service Ambassador (PSAs).

"We walk around downtown and help keep it clean safe and friendly," explained Simmons. "It's always really exciting for us when we get a lot of visitors that we can share our beautiful city with."

TMJ4 News Alyssa Simmons// Director, Public Service Ambassadors.

Her and her crew are hard to miss. They're decked out in MKE PSA gear ready to greet and assist anyone who needs it.

With thousands coming to Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention (RNC), Simmons says they're increasing their footprint across downtown that week.

VIDEO: Downtown Ambassadors prepare to welcome thousands to Milwaukee for RNC

Downtown Ambassadors prepare to welcome thousands to Milwaukee for RNC

"We will have ambassadors all around that soft perimeter to help people as their finding their way around all the road closures, finding the city buses, what restaurants are open, and more."

These ambassadors are just one of the ways Downtown is making sure the city is putting its best foot forward.

"We selected a red white and blue theme for our major thoroughfare of Wisconsin Avenue as well, as our Riverwalk, really celebrating all of the visitors that are here this coming week," said Beth Weirick.

TMJ4 News Beth Weirick// CEO, Milwaukee Downtown BID #21.

Weirick is the CEO of Milwaukee's Downtown Business Improvement District #21.

She says from adding floral designs to decorate intersections, to cleaning crews picking gum off sidewalks, it won't be hard to show guests what makes the city so great.

"I’m really excited for people who have never visited Milwaukee in the past ever before to really see how amazing Milwaukeeans are, how dedicated we are, and how engaged we are," Wierick told TMJ4.

Simmons says the Public Service Ambassadors and their services aren't just for visitors to use, they'll be happy to help any Milwaukee resident looking for answers about what's open convention week and how to take advantage of the city.

See all of TMJ4's Republican National Convention coverage here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip