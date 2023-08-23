Deer District filled with action ahead of first GOP presidential debate

MILWAUKEE — Fiserv Forum is officially decked out in RNC banners and buzzing with media ahead of the first national display for 8 Republican candidates vying to become the next United States President.

Vivek Ramaswamy addressed supporters in Fiserv Forum's beer garden the night before the big debate.

TMJ4’s Mariam Mackar asked him what will differentiate him from the other candidates on stage Wednesday night.

TMJ4

“The fact of the matter is that I'm the only outsider in this race. Everybody else is a professional politician and I think that’s one of the choices we face in this race,” said Ramaswamy. “Do you want a super PAC puppet or a patriot who speaks the truth?”

Even though the apparent front runner in Former President Trump won't be on Wednesday’s stage, his supporters traveled to Milwaukee a day early to vouch for his spot in the general election.

“We just love him and we're here to support him even though he's not going to be here,” said Trump supporter, Dan Henning.

It’s a sentiment Trump surrogates were out echoing on Tuesday, like former candidate for Arizona governor, Kari Lake, who came to the Cream City to speak on behalf of Trump and his campaign.

“We already know he can do the job and for him to show up as a Babe Ruth with a bunch of t-ball players, it doesn't make any sense,” Lake told Mackar.

TMJ4

As debate preps and excitement continued at Fiserv, just a mile away The Coalition to March on RNC was protesting outside the Pfister Hotel where the conservative political group Mom's for Liberty held an event featuring former collegiate athlete, Riley Gains.

Organizers telling TMJ4 they plan to demonstrate against the GOP and RNC tomorrow during the debate.

Following full coverage of the debate itself, TMJ4 reporters will be in the spin room afterward to hear surrogates and candidates pitch why they should be back in Milwaukee next summer when the Republican National Convention comes back to town with their final candidate.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip