On the convention floor - Republicans wanted a message of unity.

After four days of speeches, Wisconsin delegates feel it was a mission accomplished for Donald Trump's base.

But a few blocks away, outside Milwaukee Public Market where voters aren't so sure unity was achieved.

"I think it was mixed in with a lot of polarizing and divisive language," said Yeh, on his lunch break. "Not only from the Republican party but both, both sides."

Watch: Hear what Milwaukee voters are saying about the RNC as the DNC is set for next month

Milwaukee voters assess RNC aftermath

Daniel Yeh is a Marquette Law School student.

He watched the speeches and wanted to hear more about who is JD Vance, Trump's young running mate

"He was an unknown figure, I guess, not only in politics. He's been a Senator for about two years now."

Betsy Blair tuned in for some of the speeches. " I watched bits and pieces of it on Monday and Tuesday. I felt sort of overwhelmed by it," she recounted.

The Milwaukee psychologist did catch some of Trump's 93-minute speech but didn't see a change in tone.

"I was disappointed because earlier in the week, it sounded like he said he tore up his speech and wrote a whole new speech. And the parts I heard last night, did not sound like they are conciliatory or softer."

After four days of Republicans in Milwaukee, it's now the Democrats' turn. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to visit Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Voters also wanted to know what's up with Joe Biden.

"Anybody involved in Democratic politics is like: What is next? Who, why, when. It's absolute turmoil, said Blair.

She has one question. "I guess I want to know who's going to step in for Biden."

Biden's team says he is not going anywhere, "I look forward to getting back on the campaign trail next week."

"Personally, I sense a strong, even stronger now in the last couple of days, a sense that Biden may not be the presumptive nominee at the convention," said Yeh, but I'm just taking it day by day."

Or these days - minute by minute by minute.

The first high-profile Democratic break from Biden in Wisconsin. Congressman Mark Pocan is now calling for Joe Biden to step aside. "Passing the torch would fundamentally change the trajectory of the campaign,” Pocan said in a statement.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error