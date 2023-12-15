Alas Creative hopes to offer unique graphic designs during next summer's RNC

MILWAUKEE — Starting your own business can be tough, especially in the middle of the pandemic.

For Jessica Salas, the thought of building Alas Creative came out of necessity.

“I was the only graphic designer for the company I worked for and we thought, ‘Oh, I have job security, they're never going to let me go,’ and sure enough, I got let go,” said Salas.

After the initial shock, Jessica and her husband Jesse decided to play to their strengths and lean into her more than 20 years of graphic design experience.

“You know what? I can take this into my own hands and we can be responsible for our own finances and everything in that regard and I can do this,” said Salas.

Since then, the husband-and-wife team has taken flight.

Their company offers personalized design services for groups both big and small.

“We're just not slapping a logo on something. It's how can we best communicate who you are to who you want to reach?” said Salas.

Jessica says that drive comes from their background.

As a woman, minority, and veteran-owned business, Alas Creative is quickly growing and says they hope to take advantage of all that is coming to town with next year’s Republican National Convention.

“We love kind of filling that space and showing everyone what we can do and that we take up just as much space as all of the non-diverse businesses,” said Salas.

As we gear up for next year, Jessica says she’s ready for the challenge.

After the disappointing end to plans for the DNC, she hopes visitors will come with an open mind and take a chance on Milwaukee.

“We've been through COVID, we've survived it all. We're here. We're ready. We're open. We're just excited for people to come and see our city and the opportunity we have to showcase the city,” said Salas.

